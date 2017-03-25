- ITV Report
Family of Pc Keith Palmer thank those who were with officer 'in his last moments'
The family of Pc Keith Palmer, the police officer who was murdered in the Westminster attack, have thanked those who were with him in his last moments, saying: "There was nothing more you could have done."
The family of the officer also thanked "everyone who has reached out to us", saying they had been "overwhelmed" by the support shown.
Below is the family's full statement:
Among those who tried to save Pc Palmer after he had been stabbed was MP Tobias Elwood, who attempted to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.