Fraud concerns surround attack victim fundraising page

The JustGiving page has so far raised almost £18,000 for the family of Aysha Frade. Credit: JustGiving

A fundraising page for a Westminster terror attack victim has been taken over by JustGiving amid fears it was set up by a fraudster. Concerns were raised about the fund that was set up to raise money for the family of Aysha Frade. People who searched online for Elisia Evetts - the listed admin for the site - discovered someone with the same name had been convicted of fraud in 2013. JustGiving - which has come under fire for taking a 5% fee from each donation - also discovered the account username had been changed a number of times since it was first set up.

Aysha Frade was killed in the terror attack on Westminster.

On Saturday morning the page for Ms Frade had raised over £15,000. The 43-year-old was killed when Khalid Masood drove a 4x4 car into crowds of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday. After the attack a number of fundraising pages were quickly set up to raise money for the families of a number of the victims. Multiple funds have been set up to help the loved ones of Pc Keith Palmer who was stabbed outside Parliament. The Metropolitan Police Federation launched an official JustGiving memorial page on Thursday and had raised almost £700,000 on Saturday. The association was prompted to set up the page after receiving a huge number of pleas from people who wanted to help, chairman Ken Marsh said.

Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament Credit: Met Police