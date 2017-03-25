- ITV Report
-
Fraud concerns surround attack victim fundraising page
A fundraising page for a Westminster terror attack victim has been taken over by JustGiving amid fears it was set up by a fraudster.
Concerns were raised about the fund that was set up to raise money for the family of Aysha Frade.
People who searched online for Elisia Evetts - the listed admin for the site - discovered someone with the same name had been convicted of fraud in 2013.
JustGiving - which has come under fire for taking a 5% fee from each donation - also discovered the account username had been changed a number of times since it was first set up.
On Saturday morning the page for Ms Frade had raised over £15,000.
The 43-year-old was killed when Khalid Masood drove a 4x4 car into crowds of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday.
After the attack a number of fundraising pages were quickly set up to raise money for the families of a number of the victims.
Multiple funds have been set up to help the loved ones of Pc Keith Palmer who was stabbed outside Parliament.
The Metropolitan Police Federation launched an official JustGiving memorial page on Thursday and had raised almost £700,000 on Saturday.
The association was prompted to set up the page after receiving a huge number of pleas from people who wanted to help, chairman Ken Marsh said.
Mr Marsh said: "This gives a clear indication of what the public thinks of my colleagues. I'm not surprised at all.
"I've been told to leave it open because it's for people to show their respects, and how they want to do it. It's just amazing - amazing - the generosity of individuals."
Over £51,000 has been donated to help the injured partner of Kurt Cochran, an American tourist who also died on the bridge.
Relatives said his wife, Melissa, had suffered a broken leg, a broken rib and a cut to the head but would recover from her injuries.
Several other Just Giving pages have raised hundreds individually, while a Launch Good page set up for all the victims of Wednesday's attack has passed the £20,000 mark.