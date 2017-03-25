Harrison Ford tells air traffic control 'I'm the schmuck that landed on the taxiway'

Harrison Ford told air traffic controllers at a California airport "I'm the schmuck that landed on the taxiway", after he narrowly avoided a passenger plane carrying 116 people, an audio recording has revealed.

The Indiana Jones star mistakenly flew his single-engine plane just feet above a taxiing airliner at John Wayne Airport in Orange County last month.

In the audio recording he tells air traffic control he was "distracted" by the moving aeroplane and was dealing with turbulence from an Air Bus.

The air traffic controller is heard telling Ford, 74, to take his time finding his pilot's licence, adding that it is "no big deal".

"It's a big deal for me," Ford replies.