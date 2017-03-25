Hundreds of fans pay tribute to Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Hundreds of fans have honoured iconic Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at a public memorial.

The joint tribute heard that silver screen icon Reynolds, 84, no longer wanted to carry on after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60.

She passed away just one day after the Star Wars actress was struck by a fatal heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles in December last year.

Reynold's son Todd Fisher told the public event: "She literally asked permission and said she wanted to be with Carrie.

"She closed her eyes and went to sleep. It was a very peaceful exit that only my mother could orchestrate. It was a beautiful exit."