- ITV Report
-
'I thought my friends were dead', says Westminster attack survivor
A teenager who survived Wednesday's terror attack has spoken about the moment he thought his friends had died after they were knocked down by attacker Khalid Masood as they crossed Westminster Bridge.
Owen Lambert, 18, and his friends were on a university trip to Parliament when they were hit by Masood's speeding car as he ploughed through pedestrians.
Having been floored by what he thinks was the car's wing mirror Owen said that panic set in when he started to hear people say other walkers had gone over the bridge.
He said: "I heard somebody saying that people had gone over the bridge into the water. So at that point I thought my two other friends were dead."
Owen, who originally thought he had been involved in a car accident, said the realisation that something much more serious was happening set in when he saw an officer with an assault rifle.
He said: "I saw a police officer with an assault rifle - he shouted 'Shots fired!' and then ran towards Westminster.
"Combined with the fact that the car didn't stop, it was on the pavement and I saw a policeman with a gun, I knew then it was much bigger than just an accident. It was chaos."
Owen suffered a 2.5cm head wound after being hit by the car and has been told he will be left with a permanent scar and his friend Travis Frain shattered his leg when he "went over the bonnet" of Masood's car .