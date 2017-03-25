'I thought my friends were dead', says Westminster attack survivor

A teenager who survived Wednesday's terror attack has spoken about the moment he thought his friends had died after they were knocked down by attacker Khalid Masood as they crossed Westminster Bridge.

Owen Lambert, 18, and his friends were on a university trip to Parliament when they were hit by Masood's speeding car as he ploughed through pedestrians.

Having been floored by what he thinks was the car's wing mirror Owen said that panic set in when he started to hear people say other walkers had gone over the bridge.

He said: "I heard somebody saying that people had gone over the bridge into the water. So at that point I thought my two other friends were dead."