More sunshine this Sunday

A cold night with patchy frost and mist or shallow fog here and there - and we lose an hours sleeps as the clocks go forward and British Summertime Begins. Bang on cue - spring sunshine agin tomorrow for many of us.

Feeling cold first thing and staying chilly in the shade, where there's any cloud and across the south and England Anglia exposed to the brisk breeze.

Highs 16-17C with 18-19C possible in places - way above average for the time of year.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter