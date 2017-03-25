One person remains in custody over Westminster attack

One man is still being held in connection with the attack Westminster attack carried out by Khalid Masood, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police announced that a man of 58 is still being questioned and another man of 27 has been today released without charge.

A total 11 people were initially held as officers sought to find out whether Masood had any accomplice in Wednesday's car and knife attack which left four victims dead and scores of others injured.

Nine of those held have since been released with no further action. One woman of 32 remains on police bail "pending further inquiries".

Detectives have seized 2,700 items, including "massive amounts" of computer data, while around 3,500 witnesses have been spoken to.

Searches at three addresses are continuing.

It remains unclear whether Masood had any outside support in carrying out the car and knife attack.

Scotland Yard's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said detectives want to understand his "motivation, preparation and associates" and if he "either acted totally alone, inspired by terrorist propaganda, or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him".