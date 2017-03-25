Pc Keith Palmer set to be remembered at National Memorial Arboretum

Pc Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the Westminster terror attack, is set to be honoured with a permanent memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed the bravery of the 48-year-old officer would be commemorated in recognition of the fact "his actions will never be forgotten".

PC Palmer lost his life while trying to disarm Westminster attacker Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.