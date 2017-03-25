Pret A Manger scraps 'sandwiches-for-work' internship

Pret A Manger has scrapped its plan to offer free sandwiches to teenagers in exchange for unpaid work experience.

The sandwich chain had planned to take on 500 16 to 18-year-olds for week-long internships over the summer holidays.

It is not clear what expenses, if any, were to be paid by the chain which enjoyed sales of £676.2 million in 2015.

Successful applicants were promised free food in return for their time.

But after being criticised heavily on social media - with some dubbing it "slave labour", the company said it would pay its interns.