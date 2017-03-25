Singapore teenage blogger granted asylum in the US

A teenage blogger from Singapore who was jailed for posting criticisms of his government online has been granted asylum in the United States.

Amos Yee, 18, has been detained by US immigration authorities since December when he was taken into custody at Chicago's O'Hare airport.

Attorneys said he could be released from a Wisconsin detention center as early as Monday.

Judge Samuel Cole issued a 13-page decision on Friday, more than two weeks after Yee's closed-door hearing on the asylum application.

"Yee has met his burden of showing that he suffered past persecution on account of his political opinion and has a well-founded fear of future persecution in Singapore," Cole wrote.