After a cold, frosty, and in places foggy start it has become a wonderfully sunny day with blue skies with a little high, hazy cloud here and there but otherwise lots of sunshine.

Expect it to be chilly in the shade and prepare for a brisk breeze across the south.

Elsewhere it will be warm in sheltered sunnier spots with highs of 18-19C possible.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter has the latest: