Tesco unlocks trolleys ahead of new £1 rollout

Supermarket chain Tesco have decided to unlock trolleys at some of its biggest stores as it deals with the implications of the new £1 coin rollout.

According to the company the unlocking of trolleys will be an "interim" measure as they work to replace current locks "to accept old and new pound coins as well as existing trolley tokens".

A Tesco spokesman said trolleys across "fewer than 200" of its stores will be affected when the new 12-sided coin is introduced on Tuesday.

He said: "We're replacing the locks on our trolleys to accept old and new pound coins as well as existing trolley tokens.

"As an interim measure we will unlock trolleys while this process is completed and we will continue to have colleagues on hand to attend trolleys in our stores, so our customers aren't affected by the changes."