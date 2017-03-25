Three injured in shooting in French city of Lille

Three people have been injured in a shooting in the northern French city of Lille, police have said.

Witnesses saw an unidentified gunman opened fire near a metro station on Friday night before fleeing, according to two Lille police officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said one of those shot is a minor, and none of the injuries is life-threatening.

The reason for the shooting is unclear. It comes as France is under a state of emergency after deadly extremist attacks.

Newspaper La Voix du Nord and radio France Bleu Nord reported that the Lille shooting may have been a settling of scores among local criminals.