Top ten best value city break destinations revealed

Travellers searching for a bargain city break should head to Paphos in Cyprus, according to a new report that named the city the cheapest European destination for UK tourists.

According to the Post Office Travel Money report, a city break in Paphos, on the south-west coast of the Mediterranean island, will set travellers back just £138.

Close behind are Vilnius in Lithuania at £139 and Riga in Latvia at £150.

The research took into account a dozen typical city break costs including accommodation for two nights, transport between the airport and the city centre, an evening meal for two and entrance fees for top attractions.

Those preferring slightly warmer climate should consider Lisbon in Portugal, western Europe's cheapest capital city, which sits at number seven in the list or Athens in Greece, which comes in at number nine.

So what are the top ten cheapest European city break destinations for UK travellers, according to Post Office Travel Money?