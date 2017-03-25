Tributes held around UK for Westminster victims

Tributes have been paid across the UK to the victims of the terrorist attack on Westminster bridge.

Thousands of people who had gathered in Parliament Square for a pro-Europe rally fell silent as Big Ben chimed to honour those who were killed and injured in Wednesday's attack.

As well as protesting Brexit ahead of Theresa May triggering Article 50 on 29 March, the Unite for Europe march was seen as an act of defiance against terrorism.

Opening the event, Alastair Campbell said: "Before we talk about Brexit, before we call on any of the speakers, we need to recognise that something really bad happened not far from here just the other day."

A minute's silence was also held before football matches across the country.

Members of the Muslim community in Birmingham gathered to condemn the attack by British-born Khalid Masood.