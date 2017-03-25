Trumpcare bill pulled: Why this is a humiliating defeat for President Trump - despite his spin
Within minutes of abruptly abandoning the Republican Party's attempt at healthcare reform, President Trump was calling journalists from the Washington Post and New York Times - two newspapers he has previously condemned as "fake news" - to explain his defeat.
He said the vote was "very close" but Democrats were ultimately to blame for its failure, predicting his political rivals would be rushing back to negotiate a deal when "Obamacare explodes".
But Trump's bluster cannot hide the reality: this is a spectacular and humiliating blow to the president.
He had relentlessly pursued the doomed legislation, investing time and energy into convincing sceptical members of his own party to back the bill.
Trump, according to his own press secretary, had even been picking up the phone to congressmen at 6am in desperate attempt to rally the vote.
But the man who sold himself to Americans as the ultimate deal-maker has failed.
It creates problems for the president for the following reasons:
- a major campaign promise to his supporters will go unfulfilled
- his authority is weakened
- his credibility as a skilled deal-maker is undermined
- deep divisions within the Republican Party have been exposed
A former adviser to Richard Nixon, the only US president to have suffered the ignominy of having to resign, claimed it was "one of the worst days" ever suffered by a sitting president.
An over-exaggeration perhaps; but this defeat undoubtedly casts a major shadow over his young presidency and raises the damaging question: will his supporters now start to doubt Trump's ability to deliver on his ambitious agenda?