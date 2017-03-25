US investigates claims it killed dozens of citizens in Mosul airstrike targeting IS

The US has opened an investigation into claims it killed dozens of innocent people while carrying out an airstrike targeting so-called Islamic State in Mosul.

Eyewitnesses said more than 100 people died when a coalition missile hit a building where residents fleeing from Isis were taking shelter last week, piling up the death toll in the city.

The US has opened an investigation into the allegations, which are centered around the al-Jadidah district.

On Saturday it confirmed that its planes had carried out strikes in the area where residents were allegedly killed, but had not yet established if it had hit a civilian target.

It came as Iraqi forces temporarily halted efforts to recapture new ground from Isis in the city due to concerns over the high number of civilian casualties.

The United Nations also expressed its profound concern over the claims of civilian deaths, saying it was "stunned by this terrible loss of life".