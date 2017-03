After a chilly start with some pockets of mist or cloud, it will soon start to warm up with near unbroken sunshine across much of the United Kingdom.

The Northern Isles will have a cloudy day though, but it should stay dry.

It will be breezy again in the south of England, and the north of Scotland.

With light winds and sunny skies across most of the UK it will feel pleasantly warm, with a high of around 18 Celsius (64F) towards the west.