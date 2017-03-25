Further details of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood's violent past emerge

More details of violent episodes in Westminster attacker Khalid Masood's past have emerged, as police and intelligence agencies continue their investigation into the incident.

A former friend of Masood's told The Telegraph how the 52-year-old had held a knife to his throat and told him "I dream about killing someone".

The incident occurred during a fight outside the Crown and Thistle pub in Northiam, near Rye, East Sussex 16 years ago.

The fight left publican Piers Mott needing 20 stitches to his face and saw Masood handed a two-year jail sentence.

His then-friend Lee Lawrence, 47, tried to pacify Masood that day, but soon found the fury directed at him, according to reports.

"He had the knife against my throat and he is going, 'I want some blood, I want some f***ing blood, I want to kill someone', he told The Telegraph.

"After he calmed down a bit he was saying, 'What have I done? What am I doing? I am going for help, I just want blood or I want to kill someone'.

"He said he was having help, some kind of anger management."

Mr Lawrence said that at other times, Masood told him: “I dream about blood. I dream about killing someone.”