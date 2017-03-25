- ITV Report
Further details of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood's violent past emerge
More details of violent episodes in Westminster attacker Khalid Masood's past have emerged, as police and intelligence agencies continue their investigation into the incident.
A former friend of Masood's told The Telegraph how the 52-year-old had held a knife to his throat and told him "I dream about killing someone".
The incident occurred during a fight outside the Crown and Thistle pub in Northiam, near Rye, East Sussex 16 years ago.
The fight left publican Piers Mott needing 20 stitches to his face and saw Masood handed a two-year jail sentence.
His then-friend Lee Lawrence, 47, tried to pacify Masood that day, but soon found the fury directed at him, according to reports.
"He had the knife against my throat and he is going, 'I want some blood, I want some f***ing blood, I want to kill someone', he told The Telegraph.
"After he calmed down a bit he was saying, 'What have I done? What am I doing? I am going for help, I just want blood or I want to kill someone'.
"He said he was having help, some kind of anger management."
Mr Lawrence said that at other times, Masood told him: “I dream about blood. I dream about killing someone.”
The Sun reported how Massod's former partner, Jay Harvey, with whom Massod had two daughters, was one of the few people who could calm him down.
Another acquaintance, Mark Ashdown, who knew Masood as Ade Ajao,told The Sun how as young men to the used to go drinking, and that Massod would take cocaine and ecstasy.
The two had attended Huntleys Secondary School together, but Mr Ashdown told the newspaper that Masood had converted to Islam while serving a jail sentence.
"When he first came out he told me he'd become a Muslim in prison and I thought he was joking. Then I saw he was quieter and much more serious," he said.
That possible religious conversion has fuelled concerns about the rising threat of criminals being brought under the influence of hardened jihadists while in prison.
Masood's criminal career dated back to 1983 and included convictions for assault, GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.
He spent time behind bars at Lewes Prison in East Sussex, Wayland Prison in Norfolk and Ford open prison in West Sussex - it is feared that at some point during his time in prison he was indoctrinated with a radical Islamic ideology.
Counter-terrorism officers have spent days piecing together what led the Masood to shed his birth name and later unleash carnage on the capital.
Only two men - a 27-year-old and 58-year-old arrested in Birmingham - remain in custody after a hunt for accomplices saw 11 people held after raids across the country.