- ITV Report
-
Westminster hero MP Tobias Ellwood 'heartbroken' he could not save Pc Keith Palmer
The hero MP who gave first aid to a police officer during the Westminster terror attack has said he is "heartbroken" he could not save his life.
Tobias Ellwood ran towards gunfire to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to Pc Keith Palmer who had been stabbed inside the gates of Parliament in Wednesday's attack by terrorist Khalid Masood.
The Foreign Office minister was pictured with blood on his face and clothes as he assisted emergency services in New Palace Yard.
In a statement, the former soldier said he was just doing what he was trained to do as he praised the "humbling" and "overwhelming" messages of support from the police force.
He intends to write to Pc Palmer's family to offer his condolences and said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the Privy Council, alongside security minister Ben Wallace, in recognition of their roles in responding to the atrocity.
Mr Ellwood said: "I am heartbroken that I could not do more for Pc Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy. I shall be writing to the family of Pc Palmer to offer my sincere condolences.
"It is right that despite the terrible events on Wednesday, Parliamentary business continued the next day as usual, the democratic machine was not interrupted and our way of life did not stop.
"I'm deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support, especially from the policing fraternity, which I now realise is as close knit as the military's in supporting its own.
"I played only a small part that day, doing what I was taught to do, and am honoured to have been invited to join the Privy Council afterwards.
"It is right that we concentrate our thoughts on the victims as we stand side by side to protect all that we hold dear, including our precious values and way of life which will always prevail."