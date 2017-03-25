Westminster hero MP Tobias Ellwood 'heartbroken' he could not save Pc Keith Palmer

The hero MP who gave first aid to a police officer during the Westminster terror attack has said he is "heartbroken" he could not save his life.

Tobias Ellwood ran towards gunfire to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to Pc Keith Palmer who had been stabbed inside the gates of Parliament in Wednesday's attack by terrorist Khalid Masood.

The Foreign Office minister was pictured with blood on his face and clothes as he assisted emergency services in New Palace Yard.

In a statement, the former soldier said he was just doing what he was trained to do as he praised the "humbling" and "overwhelming" messages of support from the police force.

He intends to write to Pc Palmer's family to offer his condolences and said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the Privy Council, alongside security minister Ben Wallace, in recognition of their roles in responding to the atrocity.