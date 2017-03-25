Wonderfully sunny weekend

After clear skies another cold night with patchy frost across northern England and Scotland as well as a few shallow mist and fog patches.

We lose an hours sleep as the clocks go forward an hour but longer, lighter lie evenings ahead.

Tomorrow, a very similar set up to today with more springtime sunshine. A little cloud here and there - mostly through the south-west and otherwise blue skies. A cold start - staying chilly in the shade and in the breeze across the south, but feeling warm in the sunshine with highs of 16-17C in places and a possible 18 or 19C in western Scotland or north-western England.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter