Birthday boy Elton John shares touching snap with sons

Elton John with his two sons Credit: Elton John

Sir Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with his two sons and husband before attending a celebrity-filled bash held in his honour. The superstar marked his milestone birthday with a joint party to celebrate his 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin. It was attended by the likes of TV stars Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, supermodel Heidi Klum and singer Katy Perry, and hosted by actor Rob Lowe. Singer Lady Gaga provided the entertainment as she took to the stage for a special performance.

Elton John with husband David Furnish, Heidi Klum, and Sharon and Kelly Osbourne Credit: AP

The event raised funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation and Los Angeles-based art and culture centre the Hammer Museum. Sir Elton shared a photograph of himself with his sons Zachary and Elijah preparing to blow out the candles on his cake. Along with the picture, Sir Elton wrote: "Birthday bliss."

James Corden and wife Julia Carey, designer Tom Ford, and Stevie Wonder Credit: AP

In a separate social media message, the Rocket Man star showed off a birthday card and wrote: "A huge thank-you to all my Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!" Earlier on his birthday, Sir Elton's husband Furnish shared a heartfelt tribute online to his "partner, soulmate, friend". He added: "Sharing my life with you is the greatest gift of all. "Thank-you for all the love, humanity, joy and happiness you bring to our world. I love you forever. @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton."

