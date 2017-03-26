Blazing sunshine with a chilly breeze

After a cold start, it will be a mostly bright and sunny Mother's Day for many of us.

It was stay chilly in the shade, in any cloud and in the brisk easterly breeze across southern counties - but feel warm in the sheltered sunnier spots.

Temperatures are way above the norm for the time of year with 16C to 17C in places and a chance of 18C or 19C somewhere in the north-west.

Any cloud will melt away to leave a perfect, light longer evening - if cold - as temperatures fall before dusk.