Boris Johnson criticises 'disgusting' failure by online companies to tackle extremist material

Boris Johnson has attacked internet giants for their "disgusting" failure to remove extremist material from the web.

The foreign secretary also called on internet providers and social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to develop new technology to detect and remove jihadist and other extreme material.

He accused them of "not acting when they are tipped off", adding in an interview with the Sunday Times: "I'm furious about it. It's disgusting.

"They need to stop just making money out of prurient violent material."

Jihadist material is accessible in cyberspace. In the days ahead of the Westminster attack, internet giant Google had already been forced to promise it would take a "tougher stance" on hateful online content.

That followed the recent outcry and boycotts from advertisers after it became apparent their content was appearing alongside extreme material.