Cincinnati nightclub shooting: One dead and 14 injured

One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday.

The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the department would not confirm the shooting or provide any details.

At least 15 people were shot at about 1am, WLWT-TV reported on its website.

Several of them had life-threatening injuries, it reported, quoting Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

Hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting, Neudigate said.