Cold with some misty cloud by dawn

Temperatures soon sliding away leaving a cold night with a slight ground frost in rural zones.

Misty low cloud will form by the early hours meaning a grey slow start for some of those up bright and early but cheering up as the sunshine gets to work. By no means full blown blue skies with cloud coming and going but feeling warm in the sheltered sunnier spots. Chilly in the shade and with cloud cover but we the brisk and cold easterly breeze will ease.

Temperatures up for the time of year again with highs of 16-17C possible.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter