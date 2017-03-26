Crewman body recovered from Irish Coast Guard wreckage

The body of a crewman has been recovered from the wreckage of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in the Atlantic.

The remains were discovered on Friday in the cockpit of Rescue 116 off Blackrock island, about 13km (eight miles) off the coast of Co Mayo.

The wreck lies 40m down with divers needing swells below 3m for a safe recovery operation.

The body of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a 45-year-old mother-of-one, was the first one of the four crew to have been recovered from the ocean.

The other crew members were Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

Navy divers freed the body of a crewman from the cockpit of the wreckage on Sunday, authorities leading the recovery operation confirmed.