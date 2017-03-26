England extend unbeaten in qualifiers with win over Lithuania

Jermain Defoe scored the opener. Credit: PA

Jermain Defoe returned with a bang as England overcame Lithuania, netting his first international goal in four years as Gareth Southgate's men secured a predictably comfortable World Cup qualification win. Devastated to have been overlooked for the 2014 World Cup months after heading to Major League Soccer, few expected the 34-year-old to ever don the Three Lions again. But Defoe's performances at Sunderland have belied his advancing years and earned a long-awaited England recall - a return marked by opening the scoring against Lithuania, with Jamie Vardy's smart finish wrapping up a straightforward 2-0 win. The striker's 20th goal on his 56th cap - 1,227 days after his previous appearance - was made all the more special by the fact he led his country out with Bradley Lowery, the terminally-ill five-year-old who calls the Sunderland striker his "best mate".

Defoe led the team out with Bradley Lowery. Credit: PA

It was already an emotive evening as tribute was paid to former England manager Graham Taylor and those affected by the Westminster terror attack, with those at Wembley responding with a dignified display in stark contrast to those who sung offensive chants in Germany. An impressive 77,690 were in attendance for a qualifier that was always unlikely to be much of a tussle, with England finally breaking the resolve of the side 107th in the world when Defoe turned home midway through the first half. Vardy's introduction in place of the Sunderland striker brought with it a second goal, with the finish as classy as Adam Lallana's assist on an evening that Lithuania threatened in patches but without a cutting edge.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score the second. Credit: PA

England reverted to the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 for this match despite Wednesday's successful dalliance with 3-4-3 in the narrow 1-0 loss in Germany, while Lithuania adopted a packed defence. The decision to start poacher Defoe and the quick Raheem Sterling seemed a smart move in a bid to unlock Edgaras Jankauskas' men, but early attempts to break through the lines were cut off. Midfield congestion and poor delivery prevented England turning their 80 per cent possession into a clear-cut opportunity until midway through the first half. The first chance came courtesy of Lallana's ingenuity, sending a cutting ball through the Lithuanian backline only for Ernestas Setkus to spread himself well to thwart Defoe. The danger was not quelled for long, though. Sterling's directness saw him burst down the left, with his cutback turned home impressively by Defoe. It was a cool finish that took the widely-travelled striker's international tally to 20 - a haul he quickly attempted to add to with a 25-yard snapshot which went wide.

