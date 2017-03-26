Four arrested after car ploughs into revellers outside pub

Four teenagers have been arrested after a car mowed down revellers - leaving three injured - outside a pub on a busy London road.

Two knives were found at the scene on the Essex Road in Islington - one inside the car and one found near to the car - after the suspects fled on foot, a Met Police spokesperson said.

Two men and one woman were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police, who were called at around 22:55hrs on Saturday, ruled out terror.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene outside the Old Queen's Head.