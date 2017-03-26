Judge allows council to arrange funeral for baby after parents fail to act

The council is to organise the funeral of a baby who died last summer after his parents, who are suspected of his killing, failed to make arrangements.

High Court judge Mr Justice Hayden heard that the little boy died when he was a few months old after suffering brain damage.

Both of his parents, who cannot be identified, have been accused of killing him following a police investigation.

They have been released on bail and are due to go on trial this year.

Lawyers representing council bosses told the judge that a coroner had released the boy's body for burial in October.

But no funeral had been arranged and his remains were still at a mortuary.

The judge was told that the council was prepared to pay for the funeral after the boy's parents had missed a series of appointments with undertakers.

Council bosses said public health legislation could allow local authorities to organise a funeral and asked Mr Justice Hayden to authorise the move.

Mr Justice Hayden urged the boys parents to participate and described the case as "extremely rare" adding "it is in my experience unprecedented".