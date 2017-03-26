Las Vegas bus siege: Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting shuts down famous casino strip

A gunman who opened fire on a double decker bus to shut down the Las Vegas Strip barricaded himself for hours in a siege that claimed a life.

The shooting sparked a major security scare as tourists in casinos were ordered to bunker down, though hotel guests watched on from balconies and roof top pools as the siege began at 11am.

Crisis negotiators, robots and armoured vehicles surrounded the bus on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Retired NBA basketball player Scot Pollard, who was staying at the hotel, said the negotiations could clearly be heard from the casino.

"We can hear them saying things like, 'No one else needs to get hurt', 'Come out with your hands up. We are not going anywhere. We are not leaving'," he said.