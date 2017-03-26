Man City and England goalkeeper Hart: I didn't do things right at Euros

Joe Hart will earn his 70th cap against Lithuania. Credit: PA

Goalkeeper Joe Hart admits he needed to calm down after England's Euro 2016 disappointment. The Torino loanee acknowledges he made mistakes during the tournament in France and now believes he's made the right changes to his game. During the competition, Hart was very vocal in the dressing room as he tried to encourage his team-mates, but feels in hindsight it might have helped his game to be a lot calmer, after coming in for criticism for making mistakes in matches.

The Manchester City player, who is currently on loan at Torino, was part of the team to be dumped out of the Euros by Iceland. Prior to games in France he was seen to be trying to get the team going in the tunnel with somewhat overexcited shouting, which some believe might have distracted him from the task in hand. "I think in the tunnel I was too excited - that was down to just childishness. I thought it was the right thing to do. I just let my emotions get the better of me. "At the Euros I didn’t do things right but I wanted to do something about the summer and that's one of the things I've evaluated."

Hart joined Torino on loan in the summer. Credit: PA