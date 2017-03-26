Power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland at 'the end of the road'

Sinn Fein has said the talks process aimed at restoring devolution in Northern Ireland has run its course.

The republican party will not be nominating a deputy first minister on Monday, leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill said.

"Today we have come to the end of the road," she said.

"The talks process has run its course and Sinn Fein will not be nominating for the position of speaker or for the executive office tomorrow."

However President Gerry Adams said he believed the conditions to go back into power-sharing would be achieved in the time ahead.

Monday is the deadline for nominating a first and deputy first minister at Stormont or else Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is obliged to intervene.