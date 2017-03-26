- ITV Report
-
Power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland at 'the end of the road'
Sinn Fein has said the talks process aimed at restoring devolution in Northern Ireland has run its course.
The republican party will not be nominating a deputy first minister on Monday, leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill said.
"Today we have come to the end of the road," she said.
"The talks process has run its course and Sinn Fein will not be nominating for the position of speaker or for the executive office tomorrow."
However President Gerry Adams said he believed the conditions to go back into power-sharing would be achieved in the time ahead.
Monday is the deadline for nominating a first and deputy first minister at Stormont or else Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is obliged to intervene.
Fresh elections or direct rule from Westminster could be imposed within a reasonable period.
Power-sharing collapsed in January after a row over a botched green energy scheme predicted to cost the taxpayer up to half a billion pounds.
Sinn Fein has said it will not share power with the Democratic Unionists' leader Arlene Foster as first minister until a public inquiry into the renewable heat incentive (RHI) is concluded.
Other stumbling blocks include the Republicans seeking movement on issues like an Irish language act giving the tongue official status in Northern Ireland, a hugely symbolic measure but deeply problematic for some unionists.
They also want to see progress on legacy funding for Northern Ireland conflict victims waiting up to 45 years for answers over how their loved ones died.
The five main parties only have until 4pm on Monday to resolve their differences or face another snap election.
Sinn Fein have now called time on the current round of negotiations.
Mr Adams said "unionism is at a crossroads".
"The DUP cannot be in there representing the DUP voters.
"They have to work with us and any other party in there representing everyone.
"We don't have the basis for doing that, we are not going back to the status quo, but will we be back, will we get the institutions in place? Yes."
He said the terms did not exist now to nominate for a deputy first minister.
"That is today...we do believe that we will have the conditions in the time ahead because we want to be in the institutions."
He said unionists needed to help build a society that respected the rights of everyone.
"That is the big change that has come about and it is amplified in many ways by Martin McGuinness's term in office, you do it for everybody."
A voting surge by Sinn Fein in the last Assembly election earlier this month saw the party come within one seat of becoming the biggest party at Stormont behind the DUP.