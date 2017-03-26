Scottish boxer dies of heatstroke in Thailand 'after trying to sweat off weight for fight'

A Scottish boxer has died in Thailand from suspect heatstroke after apparently trying to sweat off weight before a fight.

Jordan Coe, 20, was found dead wearing a heavy tracksuit in city of Ubon Ratchanthani, where he had moved to pursue his career as a Muy Thai boxer.

It thought he was trying to drop down to hit a target weight before a professional bout.

Friends raising money to bring his body home paid tribute to Coe, originally of Falkirk, as a "great fighter" and an "inspiration to many".

"He lived for Muay Thai so much so he chased his dream of living and fighting in Thailand and boy did he live it," they wrote on a Just Giving page.