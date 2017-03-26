Tom Hardy reads Mother's Day bedtime story on CBeebies

Mum's across the nation have shared their delight at having actor Tom Hardy read another bedtime story on children's TV channel CBeebies.

The London-born Oscar-nominee delighted Mums on Mother's Day as he read There's A Bear On My Chair, by Ross Collins.

Fans of the actor declared their appreciation reading the bedtime story. One fan on Twitter wrote: "Couldn't tell you what tonight's #cbeebiesbedtimestory was about.... #TomHardy is so fricking dreamy,"

Another said: "The kids are asleep. I have @CBeebiesHQ #BedTimeStory on. I'm not even sorry."

"Happy #MothersDay to me and although my baby is 22 I don't feel any shame in settling down to watch," said another.