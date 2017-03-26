Ukip quitter Douglas Carswell 'not planning' on rejoining Conservatives as MP

Former Ukip MP Douglas Carswell has told ITV's Peston On Sunday he is not "planning" on fighting the next election as a Conservative - though refused to rule it out categorically.

The Clacton-on-Sea MP said he wanted to "support" the government as a "critical friend" in his role as an independent in the Commons.

He spoke as Ukip leader Paul Nuttall criticised him as a "staunch Tory" in a newspaper article in which he welcomed the resignation of the party's only MP.

"I'm not planning on rejoining the Conservative Party," Mr Carswell told Robert Peston when asked if he could categorically confirm he would not rejoin the party he left in 2014.

He added that he did not believe he had "any sort of entitlement" to the seat.