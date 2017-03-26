Weather: Chilly start to a beautiful Spring day

Another beautiful Spring day to come for the vast majority of the UK on Sunday, although for some it will be a chilly start.

In the sunshine, temperatures will steadily climb, with the warmest spots likely to be across western parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland where 19 Celsius (66F) is certainly possible.

Some North Sea coasts will be that bit cooler with breeze coming in off the sea and Shetland again looks to be rather cloudy and cool.