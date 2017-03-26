Women turned back from flight 'for wearing leggings'

Two women were turned back from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, passengers have reported.

US airline United has faced anger after its agent apparently ordered women wearing the sportswear to change - or facing losing their seats if they did not have alternative clothing.

The airline appears to have confirmed the incident with a post on its Twitter account saying they reserve the right to turn away passengers if they are "not properly clothed".

It later added it was investigating the incident.

Passenger Shannon Watts reported that three women were told they would not be allowed onto a Denver to Minneapolis flight on Sunday because they were wearing leggings.

One was later allowed to board after putting on a dress, while two others who did not have extra clothing were seemingly refused entry to the plane.