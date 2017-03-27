Three feared dead as avalanche hits Japanese school party

Two students and their climbing instructor are feared dead after an avalanche hit a school party in Japan.

Six students have also been found unconscious after they were caught in it.

The avalanche happened at around 9.20am local time (1.20am BST) in the town of Nasu, around 100 miles north of Tokyo.

Tochigi local government officials said three other students were also injured.

Japanese media reported they were part of a group of around 50 students who were on a mountain climbing exercise at a ski area in the Tochigi prefecture.