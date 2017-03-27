BT fined £42 million for late installations

BT has been fined £42 million and is expected to pay £300 million in compensation to rivals over delayed high-speed cable installations.

Ofcom said BT Openreach committed a "serious breach" of its rules for reducing payments to other providers between January 2013 and December 2014.

The telecom giant was supposed to pay out compensation after failing to deliver Ethernet high-speed services to other, smaller providers in adequate time.

It said it "apologised wholeheartedly" over the incident.

Openreach provides the wires and cables that powers the UK's broadband and landline phone network.

Under Ofcom rules, the company must give telecom companies access to their vast network to ensure competitiveness and to curb its "significant market power".