Dozens of dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm and flown to US

The dogs were kept in 'pitiful' conditions, HSI said. Credit: HSI/Twitter

Warning: This article contains distressing images

Dozens of dogs have been flown to the US after they were rescued from a farm in South Korea where they were to be slaughtered for human consumption. The 46 dogs - which were living in "pitiful" conditions - were rescued from the farm by the Humane Society International (HSI).

HSI described the farm as like a 'dungeon'. Credit: HSI/Twitter

After landing in New York on Sunday on a chartered flight, the dogs will be taken to shelters in the city, as well as in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Texas. HSI described the farm in Goyang, 12 miles north-west of Seoul city centre, as "unlike anything the team had seen", adding it was "not a typical dog meat farm, it is an entirely indoor facility in a dark labyrinth layout of narrow corridors reaching pens and cages of dogs living without daylight or fresh air".

The dogs were kept in near darkness. Credit: HSI/Twitter

The team also reported that at least two of the animals had probably been former pets, who had been sold into the dog meat trade after their owners no longer wanted them.

The dogs will be taken to shelters across the US. Credit: HSI/Twitter

Adam Parascandola, Director of Animal Protection and Crisis Response at HSI, said: “In the more than two years that I’ve been part of our campaign to shut down the dog meat trade in Asia, I thought I’d seen it all until I first saw this facility. "It literally took my breath away, not least because when we first entered the darkness, the stench was overpowering. "The ammonia burned the back of our throats. "We could hear the dogs’ desperate barks but we couldn’t see their faces properly, just their eyes peering out. "As we became accustomed to the darkness, we saw the pitiful state these poor animals had been living in."

The dogs arrive in New York. Credit: HSI/Twitter