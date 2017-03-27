Ex-Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon backs Brexit and says he 'always liked' the Queen

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has told ITV News he wants Britain to have a "truly brilliant" Brexit - while confirming he has "always" liked the Queen.

The Anarchy in the UK singer told Arts Editor Nina Nannar he backed the move to quit the EU and offered a word of advice for Britain's negotiators.

"The working class have voted and I support them," he said. "Let it be a nice exit. A truly brilliant British exit."

He added: "By the way make a lot of friends while doing it."

The 61-year-old, who performed as Johnny Rotten in the iconic punk band's late 1970s heyday, confirmed the lyrics of his anti-monarchy anthem God Save The Queen didn't represent his personal feelings towards Elizabeth II.