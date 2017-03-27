Family in car going 70mph showered with glass after two boys in hoodies throw rock at their windscreen

A family travelling at 70mph in a car on the A1 were showered with glass after two young boys wearing hoodies threw a rock that hit their windscreen.

Craig Johnson, 25, was driving in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon with partner Julie Douglas and their one-year-old daughter Maisie.

He saw boys at the side of the carriageway in the split-second before the rock hit the front windscreen and bounced off.

HMRC worker Ms Douglas, from Blyth, Northumberland, said: "He saw the brick hurtling towards us, but he couldn't do anything about it.

"We were absolutely covered in glass and my little girl was petrified and crying.

"It was horrible. It's amazing the rock didn't come through."

She was speaking out in the hope that the boys will be caught before they do something similar again, causing a fatal crash.