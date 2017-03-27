Fundraising page for Westminster terror attack victim Pc Keith Palmer is closed after public donates more than £700,000

A fundraising page for police officer Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster terror attack has been closed after raising more than £700,000 for his bereaved family.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which set up the official JustGiving site, said it felt a "suitable amount" had been collected in memory of the victim.

The page, which was set up at 9.13am on Thursday, received a total of £736,328 in donations for the family of Pc Palmer before it closed at midday on Monday.

Mr Marsh said: "When we initially started it up, we had a goal which was £250,000. It surpassed that and that was absolutely incredible.

"By law, it's in his name and every penny goes to him - exactly as it should.

"But we also have other colleagues who are seriously injured and will require a lot of help as well."