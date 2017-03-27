- ITV Report
Khalid Masood: No evidence Westminster attacker was associated with Islamic State or al Qaeda, say police
Detectives investigating the past of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood say there is no evidence he was associated with so-called Islamic State or al Qaeda.
The Metropolitan Police admitted that "there is clearly an interest in Jihad" but said suggestions Masood was radicalised in prison in 2003 is "pure speculation".
The force added that its main line of inquiry is Masood's communications with others on the day of the attack.
Masood, who changed his name in 2005, killed four people when he drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge last Wednesday, before stabbing a policeman to death outside the Houses of Parliament.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "Masood’s communications that day are a main line of inquiry.
"If you heard from him on 22nd March, please come forward now, the information you have may prove important to establishing his state of mind.
“His attack method appears to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks, and echo the rhetoric of IS leaders in terms of methodology and attacking police and civilians, but at this stage I have no evidence he discussed this with others.
“There is no evidence that Masood was radicalised in prison in 2003, as has been suggested; this is pure speculation at this time. Whilst I have found no evidence of an association with IS or AQ, there is clearly an interest in Jihad.
“I know when, where and how Masood committed his atrocities, but now I need to know why. Most importantly, so do the victims and families."