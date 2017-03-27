Khalid Masood: No evidence Westminster attacker was associated with Islamic State or al Qaeda, say police

Detectives investigating the past of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood say there is no evidence he was associated with so-called Islamic State or al Qaeda.

The Metropolitan Police admitted that "there is clearly an interest in Jihad" but said suggestions Masood was radicalised in prison in 2003 is "pure speculation".

The force added that its main line of inquiry is Masood's communications with others on the day of the attack.

Masood, who changed his name in 2005, killed four people when he drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge last Wednesday, before stabbing a policeman to death outside the Houses of Parliament.