Low pressure returns this week

Low cloud, mist and fog feeds in off the North Sea tonight into parts of the North and East.

It will be a dry night for most of us, however showery rain moves up from the southwest by dawn.

The showers then move north through Tuesday. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery.

Northern and eastern parts of the country will escape with a largely dry day.

Tomorrow will be a cloudier day overall, however it will still be a warm day where we do see some cloud breaks, particularly across parts of East Anglia.