Syrian man carrying asylum papers found hanged at Greek port

A Syrian man carrying asylum application papers has been found hanged at Greece's largest port.

It comes as the country faces a major migrant crisis with more than 62,000 stranded including outside Piraeus in Athens where the body was found.

The man was discovered early on Monday morning near a passenger departure area at the port, local media said.

Hundreds of migrants including young children are camped in tents outside the ferry terminal.

The number of daily arrivals of migrants at Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast has risen slightly in recent days.

The coast guard said 75 migrants had arrived during the 24 hour period before Monday morning.