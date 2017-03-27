- ITV Report
Taekwondo champion smashes 111 concrete blocks with his head in 35 seconds
A taekwondo champion has smashed his way into the record books by breaking 111 building blocks with his head.
Bosnian Kerim Ahmetspahic smashed the concrete blocks in just 35 seconds, achieving a Guinness World Record in the process.
The 16-year-old black belt junior champion sparked wild celebrations as he set the record in the city of Visoko.
A delegation from the Guinness book of records was on hand to witness the record.