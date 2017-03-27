Taekwondo champion smashes 111 concrete blocks with his head in 35 seconds

A taekwondo champion has smashed his way into the record books by breaking 111 building blocks with his head.

Bosnian Kerim Ahmetspahic smashed the concrete blocks in just 35 seconds, achieving a Guinness World Record in the process.

The 16-year-old black belt junior champion sparked wild celebrations as he set the record in the city of Visoko.

A delegation from the Guinness book of records was on hand to witness the record.