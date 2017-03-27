Take That's Gary Barlow confirms he will appear in Star Wars movie

Take That singer Gary Barlow has revealed he will appear in the next Star Wars film.

The 46-year-old vocalist made the surprise announcement on ITV's Lorraine on Monday, saying he would be "in" the next installment of the sci-fi series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But Barlow was coy on which role he would be taking up - going only so far as to say he would not play a stormtrooper.

The singer told the morning show: "I’m not a stormtrooper, but I am in it.”