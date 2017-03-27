Theresa May vows to build more united Britain after Brexit in Scotland speech

Theresa May will travel to Scotland on Monday. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister will set out her aim of building a global Britain that fully embraces its role on the world stage and vow to never let the UK become "looser and weaker" in a speech ahead of her meeting in Scotland with Nicola Sturgeon. Theresa May is heading north of the border a day before the Scottish Parliament is expected to pass a vote in favour of seeking a new Scottish independence referendum and two days before she triggers the UK's divorce process from the European Union. Ms May is expected to use a visit to the East Kilbride base of the UK's Department for International Development (DfID) to set out her aim of building a global Britain with a strong union that is a fair and outward-looking.

Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: PA

Ms May will also say that the UK's Brexit deal must work for all nations of the UK, and the UK as a whole, as well as being the right deal for Britain abroad and a better deal for ordinary, working people at home. She is expected to tell staff that their work helping crisis hit areas around the world "says that we are a big country that will never let down, or turn our back on, those in need". "And that is important to remember. For we stand on the threshold of a significant moment for Britain as we begin the negotiations that will lead us towards a new partnership with Europe. "And I want to make it absolutely clear as we move through this process that this is not, in any sense, the moment that Britain steps back from the world. "Indeed, we are going to take this opportunity to forge a more global Britain. "The closest friend and ally with Europe, but also a country that looks beyond Europe to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike."

Article 50 is to be triggered on Wednesday. Credit: PA